Woman, 79, dies after being hit by car in Uddingston

A 79-year-old woman has tragically died after she was struck by a car while crossing Uddingston’s Old Edinburgh Road yesterday morning.

She has been named as Margaret McGinnes.

Police, appealing for witnesses, say she was struck by a blue Vauxhall Astra while crossing the road near Langside Avenue at around 9.30am.

She was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where she later died.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Constable Jim Dewar from the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Motherwell said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have noticed a blue Vauxhall Astra driving on or near to Old Edinburgh Road on Friday morning to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Divisional Road Policing Unit based at Motherwell via 101, quoting incident number 0958 of Friday May 25, 2018.”