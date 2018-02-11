Witness appeal after serious M90 collision

Police are appealing for information following a serious road traffic collision on the M90 south of the Queensferry Crossing last night (Saturday).

The one vehicle collision happened at around 8.10pm on the southbound carriageway at junction 1A and involved a red BMW 3 series.

A 29-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.or treatment.

Sergeant Scott Sneddon, from the Dalkeith Trunk Roads Policing Group, said: “Our investigations into the collision are ongoing and we are reviewing CCTV as well as speaking to a number of witnesses.

“There would have been a number of vehicles on the road at the time and we would urge anyone who hasn’t spoken to us but saw the vehicle prior to the collision, or the incident itself to come forward.

“Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3653 of February 10 or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you wish to remain anonymous.”