Winchburgh now linked directly to the M9

The expansion of Scotland’s biggest new town took a major step forward yesterday (Thursday) as the growing community of Winchburgh was linked directly to the M9.

By Julie Currie
Published 7th Apr 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read

The re-opening of B8020 Beatlie Road marks a significant step forward in Winchburgh Developments Limited’s masterplan for the village.

Residents, businesses and visitors will now be able to easily access trunk road routes across the central belt that have previously completely bypassed the community. The investment of over £20 million in Junction 1B and Beatlie Road means Winchburgh is now the first motorway junction west of the M9 access to the Queensferry Crossing.

Locals will no longer have to use diversions, which have been in place for almost two years, and will be able to access direct routes to Livingston, Stirling and Edinburgh.

The M9 link to Winchburgh was officially opened on Thursday, April 6.The M9 link to Winchburgh was officially opened on Thursday, April 6.
The M9 link to Winchburgh was officially opened on Thursday, April 6.
They can now also access new footpaths on Beatlie Road and safe walking and cycle routes under the rail bridge to Duntarvie Castle for the first time. New street lighting has been installed and a pedestrian route under the Beatlie Bridge has been created to encourage accessibility.

John Hamilton, CEO of Winchburgh Developments, said: “The opening of the direct link road to the motorway marks a major milestone in Winchburgh’s history and we are delighted that the local community can now enjoy more direct routes to Edinburgh and beyond. We’d like to thank them for their support and patience while these important works were completed.”

