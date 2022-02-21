Why new drivers across Falkirk are just a few points away from losing their licence
Falkirk new drivers amongst most likely to be few points away from losing their licence, a new study says.
A total of 457 drivers hold penalty points on their record per 100,000 - ranking among the top 10 places across the UK.
Young drivers insurers, Marmalade, found young drivers aged 17-25 in Falkirk ranked seventh behind Wakesfield, Radford, Halifax and Aberdeen.
Exceeding speed limits on public road is the most common driving offence.
This is followed by using a vehicle uninsured against third party risks and driving or attempting to drive with alcohol level over limit.
Crispin Morgen, chief executive of Marmalade, said: “While young people receive a lot of support to pass their driving test, they also need support to develop their driving skills.
“Through technology like telematics, we can help make young drivers aware of the speed and develop safe habits, whilst also making the roads more affordable for young people.”