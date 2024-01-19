Welcome update from Minister on proposal for new station at Winchburgh
She had previously initiated a meeting bringing together the housing developers, who are the major funders of the project, with Network Rail, Transport Scotland, West Lothian Council and the Scottish Government.
Ms Hyslop also secured agreement that a new report be produced updating requirements to deliver the station, which has now been published to help secure the next steps for the project.
Now, Scottish Government Minister Patrick Harvie has advised that he is attending a meeting of stakeholders following the completion of Transport Scotland’s review of the design proposals for a new station at Winchburgh.
In it, he said: “Transport Scotland reviewed the design proposals for a new station at Winchburgh and proactively suggested amendments to these, which would see any new station delivered more efficiently.
“Transport Scotland officials advise that Network Rail has revised this proposal and is able to share the revised proposal with the developer.”
Fiona said: “I look forward to the outcome of this next meeting taking place.
“Winchburgh needs a train station.
“I have long supported the delivery of a station and I will continue to work constructively, as the local MSP on behalf of my constituents along with the new community led campaign and with all stakeholders to ensure that this is realised.”