Welcome update from Minister on proposal for new station at Winchburgh

Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop, who has been campaigning for Winchburgh Train station along with the local community for years, has received a welcome update.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

She had previously initiated a meeting bringing together the housing developers, who are the major funders of the project, with Network Rail, Transport Scotland, West Lothian Council and the Scottish Government.

Ms Hyslop also secured agreement that a new report be produced updating requirements to deliver the station, which has now been published to help secure the next steps for the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, Scottish Government Minister Patrick Harvie has advised that he is attending a meeting of stakeholders following the completion of Transport Scotland’s review of the design proposals for a new station at Winchburgh.

Fiona is pleased the proposals have now been drawn up.

In it, he said: “Transport Scotland reviewed the design proposals for a new station at Winchburgh and proactively suggested amendments to these, which would see any new station delivered more efficiently.

“Transport Scotland officials advise that Network Rail has revised this proposal and is able to share the revised proposal with the developer.”

Fiona said: “I look forward to the outcome of this next meeting taking place.

“Winchburgh needs a train station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad