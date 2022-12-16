The Met Office amber weather warning runs until noon and people are being urged to take care during the rush hour.

Larbert High has announced that the school opening will be delayed until 10.40am today “due to severe weather”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slamannan Primary will not open until 10am to allow staff to arrive safely, according to a school post on social media.

The district woke up to a blanket of snow this morning

Forth Valley Police have also reminded motorists that the road closure at A872 Stirling to Denny remains in place until further notice following yesterday’s fatal incident. Local access to residents and businesses only, be aware there is no through road on A872.

They added: “Due to weather and congestion, back roads from Plean/Torwood and Northfield should also be avoided. Relevant diversion signage is in place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather warning means that travel delays are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers. Delays to rail and air travel are likely so check before you leave home.

Advice for motorists is that they should clear all vehicle windows before setting off; pull off in high gear and keep manoeuvres smooth; and leave ten times the normal gap between you and those in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad