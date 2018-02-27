Weather update: ScotRail cancels some Dunblane services ahead of Beast from the East

Falkirk rail users are advised that ScotRail has cancelled some Edinburgh to Dunblane services over the next few days as the amber warning for heavy snow is about to begin.

Today’s yellow warning will tonight turn into an amber one, which stretches into Thursday and looks set to bring heavy and prolonged snow showers across the region.

ScotRail’s decision to cancel some services comes after Scottish Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said that amber warnings could be upgraded to red in some areas over Wednesday and Thursday.

The company has cancelled those services for Dunblane that are due to depart Edinburgh Waverley at three minutes past the hour.

Those running from Dunblane at 28 minutes past the hour, heading for the capital are also among those to be cancelled.

These cancellations will affect passengers travelling from Polmont, Falkirk Grahamston, Camelon and Larbert.

Despite the cancellations, ScotRail has insisted it will “keep people moving”.

Mark Ilderton, Head of Integrated Control at the ScotRail Alliance, said: “ScotRail Alliance teams across the country will be working flat out to keep people moving over the next few days.

“From snow ploughs travelling the network to staff gritting station platforms to keep them safe, we’ll be doing everything we can to get people where they need to be.

“The safety of our staff and customers is our priority, and is central to every decision we take.

“The vast majority of our services will run, but following the latest advice from the Met Office we have had to cancel or amend some services on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Journeys will also take a bit longer as speed restrictions will be in place.

“We are advising all customers to check @ScotRail on Twitter, download our app, or visit journeycheck.com/scotrail for the most up to date information before travelling.”

For full details on cancelled services, go to www.scotrail.co.uk/snow.