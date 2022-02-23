Warning for drivers using Clackmannanshire Bridge
Motorists are urged to use caution today as the weather impacts on driving conditions.
Particular care is being urged when crossing the A876 Clackmannanshire Bridge due to high winds of up to 60mph making it difficult for drivers.
Elsewhere across the country the Forth Bridge is closed to double deckers and the Tay Bridge is only open to cars.
There is also a yellow warning of snow and further high winds for Central Scotland from 1pm today until tomorrow at 3pm.