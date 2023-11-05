Visitors to Falkirk's firework display advised of busy road closure due to emergency gas repairs

The closure of a busy Falkirk district road due to a gas leak is leading to delays for motorists and those attending the town’s fireworks display on Sunday are being warned to plan ahead.

Callendar Road was closed to traffic on Friday as Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) carry out emergency repairs following the report of a suspected leak.

The road is closed between the junctions of Callendar Boulevarde at Callendar Business Park and Oliver Road with drivers facing diversions.

The closure has led to lengthy tailbacks in the area over the last few days.

A section of Falkirk's Callendar Road has been closed for emergency gas repair works by SGN. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

A spokesperson for SGN said: “We’re carrying out emergency repairs to our gas network in Callendar Road, Falkirk.

"For everyone’s safety, we’ve temporarily closed Callendar Road between its junctions with Callendar Boulevarde and Oliver Road. A signed diversion via the B805, A9, A905 and Bellsmeadow Road is in place.”

However, despite the emergency works it has been confirmed the planned fireworks display at Callendar Park on Sunday, November 5 will go ahead.

Those intending to travel to the event are advised to note the road closure and consider it in their travel plans to the event.

A post on Facebook from Falkirk Leisure and Culture who are organising the display stated on Saturday: “Callendar Road is closed to all traffic from now until Monday morning due to emergency maintenance. Safety measures have been put in place and our fireworks will run as normal. You will still be able to access and leave the event tomorrow via Callendar Road on foot.