Visitors to Falkirk's firework display advised of busy road closure due to emergency gas repairs
Callendar Road was closed to traffic on Friday as Scottish Gas Networks (SGN) carry out emergency repairs following the report of a suspected leak.
The road is closed between the junctions of Callendar Boulevarde at Callendar Business Park and Oliver Road with drivers facing diversions.
The closure has led to lengthy tailbacks in the area over the last few days.
A spokesperson for SGN said: “We’re carrying out emergency repairs to our gas network in Callendar Road, Falkirk.
"For everyone’s safety, we’ve temporarily closed Callendar Road between its junctions with Callendar Boulevarde and Oliver Road. A signed diversion via the B805, A9, A905 and Bellsmeadow Road is in place.”
However, despite the emergency works it has been confirmed the planned fireworks display at Callendar Park on Sunday, November 5 will go ahead.
Those intending to travel to the event are advised to note the road closure and consider it in their travel plans to the event.
A post on Facebook from Falkirk Leisure and Culture who are organising the display stated on Saturday: “Callendar Road is closed to all traffic from now until Monday morning due to emergency maintenance. Safety measures have been put in place and our fireworks will run as normal. You will still be able to access and leave the event tomorrow via Callendar Road on foot.
"Our events team is monitoring the situation and will update with any further changes if they arise.”