Views sought on proposals to scrap two LNER rail services linking Falkirk directly with London

LNER has begun a public consultation to seek views on proposals which would see a direct service which starts and ends at Stirling, stopping at Falkirk Grahamston, removed from its December 2024 timetable.

The move would see existing services start and terminate at Edinburgh, rather than Stirling.

The train operator said the once daily services in each direction, outside peak hours, typically see “substantially fewer” customers onboard as travel patterns have shifted in recent years from business to leisure.

Under the proposals, the LNER services which currently start and terminate at Stirling and call at Falkirk Grahamston would be stopped.

A spokesperson for LNER said: “LNER recognises the importance of rail services for passengers and that the proposed reductions, however limited, may raise concerns for people in the areas affected. The consultation provides an opportunity for people to have their say and for LNER to hear the views of its customers and communities.

"The areas impacted are already served by other train operators and the rail industry will work together to ensure customers continue to be well served by rail links.”

The proposed changes would see the current 5.34am Stirling to London King’s Cross service start at Edinburgh, with a service no longer calling at Falkirk Grahamston at 5.47am. The current 3pm London King’s Cross to Stirling service would terminate at Edinburgh, so there would be no LNER service stopping at Grahamston at 7.58pm.

Passengers would be required to use ScotRail services to and from Edinburgh Waverley to connect to LNER services to London.

However, LNER would still call at Stirling and Falkirk Grahamston as part of its daily service to and from Inverness.

These services call at Falkirk Grahamston south bound at 10.48am and 5.03pm north bound; and at Stirling at 10.34am south bound and 5.19pm north bound.

Under the latest public consultation, changes are also proposed to LNER services currently running between London King’s Cross and Glasgow Central, which also serve Motherwell.

Members of the public can have their say on the proposals through the consultation which runs until Monday, March 18, 2024, after which feedback will be reviewed.