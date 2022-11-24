The project will involve demolishing the bridge’s southern piled viaduct and replacing it with a completely new reinforced concrete structure.

The viaduct was assessed by civil engineers in 1984 as substandard and has been supported by a steel propping system since 1992. Construction is expected to take between 18 months and two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disruption to road users will be minimised by diverting traffic along a temporary two-lane bridge, to be constructed alongside the old viaduct. This will also provide access for pedestrians.

Kincardine Bridge

The new viaduct will be similar in appearance to adjacent spans on the original bridge, with lamp posts and parapets from the demolished viaduct reinstated on the new structure.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “The replacement of the southern piled viaduct will help to ensure Kincardine Bridge’s long-term availability for service as a key trunk route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our priorities for the project are to maintain the structural integrity of the bridge, to ensure the new viaduct is in keeping with the rest of the structure, to keep the trunk road open during construction, and to mitigate the impact on the surrounding environment.