Vehicle hits rail bridge as train delays hit Falkirk passengers

Rail passengers are facing delays and cancellations after a vehicle struck a bridge.

The incident happened between Haymarket and Edinburgh Park, causing issues with services through Falkirk High and Falkirk Grahamston.

Safety checks will have to be carried out on the bridge and until these take place trains cannot run throught these stations.

This is affecting the Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street service via Falkirk High; Edinburgh to Dunblane; and Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street via Cumbernauld and Falkirk Grahamston.

Delays are expected until at least midday.

ScotRail has apologised for the cancellations to service and delays to passengers.

However, to complete a journey they have said that ScotRail tickets and Smartcards are being accepted on Edinburgh Trams – at not extra cost – from these stations, Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh Park, Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley.