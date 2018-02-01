Update on M9 crash near Grangemouth

Motorists faced hours of delay last night after a crash on the M9 near Grangemouth.

Five vehicles were involved in the collision which occurred around 5pm.

Remarkably, no-one was injured in the incident on the northbound carriageway near Junction 5 Earlsgate.

As rush hour traffic queued up emergency services raced to the scene.

Traffic was eventually taken off the motorway and diverted along the A905 Beancross Road before being allowed back on the M9.

The road eventually re-opened around 11pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Forth Valley responded to a five vehicle collision on the M9 at around 5 pm on Wednesday, January 31.

“No one was injured during the incident, which took place on the northbound carriageway, near Junction 5, however, the road was closed for around six hours while all of the vehicles involved were recovered and the roadway was cleared of debris.”