Update: M9 re-opens following single vehicle crash near Grangemouth

A busy motorway which was closed following a crash on Tuesday morning has re-opened.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police had closed the northbound M9 between junctions five (Cadgers Brae) and junction six (Earl’s Gate) after the incident, which involved one vehicle.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area as emergency services were on the scene following the crash, which was reported at around 6.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed that the road was open again at around 10am.

Police had closed the M9 northbound between junctions 5 and 6, but it is now open again. (Picture: Submitted)

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The M9 has re-opened following a one car crash between junctions five and six northbound at Grangemouth around 6.30am on Tuesday, September 9. Road users are thanked for their patience.”