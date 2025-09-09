Update: M9 re-opens following single vehicle crash near Grangemouth

By Fiona Dobie
Published 9th Sep 2025, 08:17 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 10:16 BST
A busy motorway which was closed following a crash on Tuesday morning has re-opened.

Police had closed the northbound M9 between junctions five (Cadgers Brae) and junction six (Earl’s Gate) after the incident, which involved one vehicle.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area as emergency services were on the scene following the crash, which was reported at around 6.30am.

Police confirmed that the road was open again at around 10am.

Police had closed the M9 northbound between junctions 5 and 6, but it is now open again. (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The M9 has re-opened following a one car crash between junctions five and six northbound at Grangemouth around 6.30am on Tuesday, September 9. Road users are thanked for their patience.”

