Upcoming roadworks from Jan 8

There will be a number of local road closures and road restrictions in place from January 8. They are:

Avonbridge: Main Street, Scottish Water, January 8-19, road closed

Maddiston: Vellore Road, utility provision, January 8-29, road closed

Falkirk: Vicar Street between Bank Street and Princes Street , Falkirk Council, THI streetscape improvements, January 8-February 2, road closure

Haggs: Motorway overbridge, Scottish Water, repair ironworks, January 8, temporary traffic lights

