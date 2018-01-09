Upcoming & on-going roadworks in Falkirk area

Want to get to your destination without too much hassle?

Here are the on-going roadworks and any coming up soon...

Maddiston: Main Street opposite no.3, telecommunication works, temporary traffic lights until January 14

Bonnybridge: B816 Seabegs Road at Moffat’s Catering, telecommunication works, temporary traffic lights until January 22

Avonbridge: Main Street, Scottish Water, road closed until January 19

Larbert: A88 Bellsdyke Road at Hamilton Road, utility works, temporary traffic lights until January 16

Maddiston: Vellore Road, utility provision, road closed until January 29

Falkirk: Vicar Street between Bank Street and Princes Street, Falkirk Council, THI streetscape improvements, road closed until February 2. Please note suspended parking also in place.