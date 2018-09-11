Upcoming and on-going roadworks in the Falkirk area - September 11

Make sure you keep yourself moving with our handy list of restrictions this week...

Avonbridge: B8028, Coneworx Ltd, network upgrade, September 1-September 14, temporary traffic lights

Avonbridge: Blackston Road, Falkirk Council, carriageway repairs, September 10-21, 6am-7pm, road closure

Brightons: Maddiston Road/Waggon Road, Coneworx Ltd, network upgrade, September 10-28, temporary traffic lights |

Camelon: Mariner Road, Falkirk Council, carriageway repairs, September 10-21, 6am-7pm, road closure

Carron: Carronshore Road, Scotland Gas, gas mains, September 4-September 11, temporary traffic lights

Denny: Bridge Crescent, Falkirk Council, carriageway repairs, September 3-15, 7.30am-5pm, road closure

Falkirk: Etna Road, SP Energy Networks, Scottish Power, September 7-14, temporary traffic lights

Laurieston: Sandyloan, Falkirk Council, carriageway repairs, September 10-21, 6am-7pm, road closure

Standburn: B825 from Gateside Cottage to Standburn Villa, Coneworx, network upgrade, September 10-21, temporary traffic lights

Torwood: A9 at Glen Road, Volker-Infra, drainage repairs, August 28-October 2, 8.30am-6pm, temporary traffic lights

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie Roundabout to council boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power, February 19-September 19, temporary traffic lights