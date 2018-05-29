Upcoming and on-going roadworks in the Falkirk area - May 29

No-one likes getting caught in roadworks - check out our list to help keep you moving this week.

Bo’ness: Bridgeness Road, untility works, temporary traffic lights until June 22

Bonnybridge: C46 Hillview Road/Beam Road - From Bonnyhill Road to Lochgreen Road, carriageway resurfacing, road closed until June 9

Falkirk: Windsor Road, drainage repairs, temporary traffic lights until May 31

Falkirk: Falkirk Stadium, public safety works, road closed until May 31

Falkirk: Bank Street - From Vicar Street to Princes Street, streetscape improvements, road closed until June 3

Falkirk: Machrie Court - From no.7 to Tamfourhill Road, footpath closed for repairs until June 22

Grangemouth: Footpath from Glensburgh Road to Devon Street, utility works, footpath closed until October 1

Larbert: Bellsdyke Road (150m east of Antonshill Roundabout),temporary traffic lights until May 30

Larbert: Denny Road, sewer works, temporary traffic lights until May 30

Maddiston: Vellor Road, new build utility, temporary traffic lights until July 2

Slamannan: B8022 Avonbridge Road - From New Street to B825, carriageway resurfacing, road closed until June 22

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie roundabout to council boundary, temporary traffic lights until July 19