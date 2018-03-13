Upcoming and on-going roadworks in the Falkirk area - March 13

Several routes in the area will be subject to restrictions in the coming weeks - make sure you know where they are.

Carron: New Carron Road, Class One TM, bridge repairs, temporary traffic lights until March 17

Falkirk: A905 from Graham Terrace, Airth, to council boundary, Falkirk Council, safety barrier, temporary traffic lights until March 16

Falkirk: Vellore Road, utility repairs, temporary traffic lights until March 18

Falkirk: Thornhill Road at Etna Road, carriageway resurfacing, temporary traffic lights until March 23

Falkirk: Blinkbonny Road, Falkirk Council, new drainage, road closure between 8am and 5pm until March 27

Falkirk: Melville Street from Vicar Street to Glebe Street, Falkirk Council, THI, road closure (Sundays only), between 7.30am–6pm until March 18

Falkirk: Summerford Road from Begg Avenue to Blinkbonny Road, Falkirk Council, drainage works, road closure ENDS TODAY (March 13)

Grangemouth: A905 Wholeflats Road at bridge over River Avon, Class One TM, bridge repairs, temporary traffic lights until March 20

Grangemouth: Glensburgh Road at Earlsgate roundabout, BT, network upgrade, temporary traffic lights until tomorrow (March 14)

Shieldhill: Main Street at Greenmount Drive, carriageway resurfacing, temporary traffic lights until tomorrow (March 14)

Slamannan: B8022 at Pirnie Hill Cottage, Falkirk Council, bridge Repairs, road closure between 10pm and 10am until March 30

Stoneywood: B818 from Nethermains Road to Tarduff Place, telecommunication works, temporary traffic lights until March 26

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie Roundabout to council boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power works, temporary traffic lights until May 31

Whitecross: B825 at Avonbridge Viaduct, masonry works, temporary traffic lights until tomorrow (March 14)