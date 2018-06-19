Upcoming and on-going roadworks in the Falkirk area - June 19

Make sure you don’t get caught in tailbacks.

Bo’ness: Bridgeness Road, Scottish Power, cabling, temporary traffic works until June 22

Falkirk:Machrie Court/Brodick Place, Falkirk Council, footway upgrading, footpath closure between 7.30am and 5pm until June 22

Falkirk:Shieldhill Road, Kier, ironworks repairs, temporary traffic lights today (June 19) between 9.30am – 3.30pm

Grangemouth:Footway from Glensburgh Road to Carronview, Amey Black, water mains, footpath closure between 8am and 6pm until October 1

Grangemouth:Newlands Road, Falkirk Council, surface repairs, temporary traffic lights between 9am and 12.30pm until June 22

Larbert: Bellsdyke Road, George Leslie, road crossing, temporary traffic lights between 8am and 5pm due to finish today (June 19)

Laurieston: Icehouse Brae, SP Energy Networks, Scottish Power works, temporary traffic lights until June 20

Maddiston:Vellore Road, GTC-UK, new build utility, temporary traffic lights between 9.30am and 3.30pm until June 25

Torwood:A9 from Glenbervie Roundabout to council boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power works, temporary traffic lights until July 19

Westquarter:Redding Road, Falkirk Council, surface repairs, temporary traffic between 9am and 4pm until June 22