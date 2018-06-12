Upcoming and on-going roadworks in the Falkirk area - June 12

Make sure you get to where to need to be with our handy guide.

Bo’ness: Bridgeness Road, Scottish Power, cabling work, temporary traffic lights until June 22

Falkirk: Machrie Court/Brodick Place, Falkirk Council, footway upgrading, footway closure between 7.30am and 5pm until June 22, 7.30am-5pm

Falkirk: Abbotsford Street, utlity repairs, temporary traffic lights until June 15

Grangemouth: Glensburgh Road to Carronview, Amey Black, water mains, footpath closure between 8am and 6pm until October 1, 8am-6pm

Grangemouth: Newlands Road, surface repairs, temporary traffic lights until June 22

Larbert: Bellsdyke Road to Mount Green, George Leslie, road crossing, temporary traffic lights between 8am and 5pm until June 19

Larbert: Hamilton Road, Malcolm Barr, installation, temporary traffic lights until June 18

Maddiston: Vellore Road, GTC-UK, new build utility, temporary traffic lights between 9.30am-3.30pm until June 18

Slamannan: Avonbridge Road, Falkirk Council, carriageway repairs, road closed between 7.30am-6pm until June 22

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie Roundabout to council boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power works, temporary traffic lights until July 19

Westquarter: Redding Road, surface repairs, temporary traffic lights until June 22.