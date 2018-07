Upcoming and on-going roadworks in the Falkirk area - July 31

Don’t get caught in roadworks - check our list and keep yourself moving.

Bo’ness: Opp. 1 School View, Grahamsdyke Road, Scottish Water, Repair Ironworks, July 31, temporary traffic lights

Carron: C116 Carronshore Road - From Burnside Place to C19 Main Street, SGN, Gas Main, July 2 – August 5, 5.30am – 4.15pm, road closure

Dennyloanhead: Denny Road/Drove Loan junction, SGN, Gas Investigation, July 11 – August 10, temporary traffic lights

Falkirk: Fairlie Street - From Fairlie Drive to Wilson Avenue, carriageway resurfacing, July 30 - August 3, road closure

Falkirk: Arnot Street, Kier, Roofing, July 2 – August 22, temporary traffic lights

Falkirk: Bantaskine Road - From Windsor Avenue to Bantaskine Drive, Falkirk Council, Carriageway, July 25 – July 31, 7.30am – 5pm, road closure

Falkirk: Kemper Avenue from Fortuna Court to Arnot Street, Ailsa Builders, Roofing, July 2 – August 22, 7.30am – 6pm, road closure

Falkirk: Merchiston Avenue - From no.2 to Merchiston Gardens, Falkirk Council, Carriageway, July 30 – August 17, 7.30am – 5pm, temporary traffic lights

Falkirk: Ochiltree Terrace - From Mossgiel St to Clarinda Avenue, Falkirk Council, Drainage Works, July 30 – August 3, 7.30am – 5pm, road closure

Falkirk: Wilson Drive - From Wilson Avenue to Mariner Road, Falkirk Council, Footway Repairs, July 16 – August 3, 7.30am – 5pm, road closure

Grangemouth: Footway from Glensburgh Road to Carronview, Amey Black & Veatch, Water Mains Works, May 21 – October 1, 8am – 6pm, road closure

Skinflats: Newton Road - From A905 to Brackenlees Road, Falkirk Council, Carriageway, July 23 – August 3, 6am – 6pm, road closure

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie Roundabout to Council Boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power, February 19 – August 19, temporary traffic lights