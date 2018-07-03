Upcoming and on-going roadworks in the Falkirk area - July 3 onwards

Make sure you get to where you need to be with our up-to-date roadworks listing...

Banknock: Kilsyth Road, Scottish Water, iron work repairs, temporary traffic lights in place today (July 3)

Bonnybridge: Falkirk Road, Kier, iron works repairs, temporary traffic lights in place from 9.30am to 3.30pm today (July 3)

Carron: Carronshore Road, from Burnside Place to Main Street, gas mains replacement, road closed until August 5

Falkirk: Slamannan Road, carriageway resurfacing, temporary traffic lights until tomorrow (July 4)

Falkirk: Arnot Street, Kier, roofing, temporary traffic lights until August 22

Falkirk: Kemper Avenue, Aolsa Builders, roofing, road closed between 7am and 6.30pm until August 22

Falkirk: Mariner Road, Falkirk Council, footway surfacing, road closed between 7.30am and 5pm until July 13

Falkirk: Hillcrest Road, from Slamannan Road to Lochgreen Road, carriageway resurfacing, road closed until July 6.

Grangemouth: Abbotsinch Road, Cobra Traffic, telecoms, temporary traffic lights in place between 8.30am and 6pm until July 3

Grangemouth: Footway from Glensburgh Road to Carronview, Amey Black, water mains, footpath closure between 8am and 6pm until October 1

High Bonnybridge: Beam Road, Falkirk Council, surface dressing, road closed 6am until 6pm between July 4 and July 13

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie Roundabout to council boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power works, temporary traffic lights until July 19