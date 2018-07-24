Upcoming and on-going roadworks in the Falkirk area - July 24

Make sure you don’t get caught out this week...

Bonnybridge: Broomhill Road at Waverley Crescent, bridge repairs, July 23-24, temporary traffic lights

Bo’ness: Grahamsdyke Road Kier, ironworks repairs, July 24, 9.30am-3.30pm, temporary traffic lights

Avonbridge: Blackston Road, Falkirk Council, resurfacing works, July 12-27, 6am – 7pm, road closure

Camelon: Mariner Road, Falkirk Council, resurfacing works, July 12-27, 6am – 7pm, road closure

Carron: Carronshore Road, SGN, gas mains, July 2-August 5, 7.30am-4.15pm, road closure

Falkirk: Arnot Street, Kier, roofing, July 2-August 22, temporary traffic lights

Falkirk: Greenbank Road, Kier, ironwork repairs, July 23-27, 9.30am-3.30pm, road closure

Falkirk: Kemper Avenue, Ailsa Builders, roofing, July 2-August 22, 7.30am-6pm, road closure

Falkirk: Wilson Drive, Falkirk Council, footway repairs, July 16-August 3, 7.30am-5pm, road closure

Falkirk: A9, from Rosebank Roundabout to Merchiston Roundabout, vegetation cutting, July 24-26, temporary traffic lights

High Bonnybridge: Broomhill Road, Falkirk Council, bridge repairs, July 23-July 24, temporary traffic lights

Laurieston: Sandyloan, Falkirk Council, resurfacing works, July 12-27, 6am – 7pm, road closure

Skinflats: Newton Road, Falkirk Council, carriageway, July 23-August 3, 6am-6pm, road closure

Slamannan: B803 from Brownrigg Road, Falkirk Council, bridge repairs, July 25-26, temporary traffic lights