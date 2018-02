Upcoming and on-going roadworks in the Falkirk area - February 27

Got somewhere to be? Make sure you’re aware of these works which could add time to your journey.

Bonnybridge, street lighting works, temporary traffic lights until today (February 27).

Bo’ness: Bridgeness Road, Scottish Power, Scottish Power works, temporary traffic lights until March 5

Falkirk: Summerford Road, Falkirk Council, drainage works, road closed between 8am and 5pm until March 13

Falkirk: Vellore Road, Tough Construction, utility installation, temporary traffic lights until March 12

Falkirk: Thornhill Road at Etna Road, carriageway repairs, temporary traffic lights until March 3

Falkirk: Melville Street - from Vicar Street to Glebe Street, footway works, road closed every Sunday between 7.30am and 6pm until March 18

Grangemouth: Bo’ness Road at Grangeburn Road, Coneworx Ltd, network upgrade, temporary traffic lights between March 1-3

Grangemouth: Torwood Avenue, Falkirk Council, buildout pedestrian, temporary traffic lights until March 2

Larbert: A9 Stirling Road, Class One TM, bridge repairs, temporary traffic lights until March 3

Shieldhill: B8028 at Pirleyhill Bridge, Falkirk Council, safety barrier, temporary traffic lights until March 2

Slamannan: Brownrigg Road, Falkirk Council, drainage works, temporary traffic lights between March 22-24