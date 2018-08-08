Upcoming and on-going roadworks in the Falkirk area - August 8

Make sure you don’t get caught in roadworks this week - check our list here.

Carron: Webster Avenue from jct. Roughlands Drive to jct. C116 Carronshore Road, SGN, new gas mains, July 30 to August 19, 7.30am to 4.15pm, road closure.

Dennyloanhead: Denny Road/Drove Loan junction, SGN, gas investigation, July 11 to August 10, temporary traffic lights.

Falkirk: Kemper Avenue from Fortuna Court to Arnot Street, Ailsa Builders, roofing, July 2 to August 22, 7.30am to 6pm, road closure.

Falkirk: Merchiston Avenue from No. 2 to Merchiston Gardens, Falkirk Council, carriageway, July 30 to August 17, 7.30am to 5pm, temporary traffic lights.

Grangemouth: Footpath from Glensburgh Road to Devon Street, Scottish Water, August 6 to October 26, 7am to 9pm, footpath closure.

Grangemouth: Beancross Road at the Mercedes Garage, site access needed, August 6 to August 14, temporary traffic lights

High Bonnybridge: Hillview Road at Church Street, AMCO Masonry Works, August 6 to August 9, 6am to 10pm temporary traffic lights.