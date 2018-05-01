Upcoming and on-going roadworks in Falkirk district - May 1

There are a number of restrictions in the area - make sure you’re aware of them here.

Bonnybridge: Seabegs Road FK4 2BX, Openreach, Openreach Works, temporary traffic lights until May 3

Dennyloanhead: Bonnybridge Road at By-pass Road, Freeflow Traffic, Essential BT Works, temporary traffic lights until May 2

Falkirk: A801 Avon Gorge/Torphichen Bridge – FROM c62 (Candie Lower) and A706 and B792 between its junction with the A801 and A706, Falkirk Council, road closed between 6am and 5pm until May 18

Falkirk: Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk Football Club, road closure due to finish today (May 1)

Falkirk: From o/s 35 Blinkbonny Road for 40m in a southerly direction, Falkirk Council, new drainage, road closed between 8am and 5pm due to finish today (May 1)

Fankerton: B818 from Strathcarron Hospice to Crummocksteps, telecommuniation works, temporary traffic lights until May 6.

Larbert: Carronvale Road at South Broomage Avenue, Kier, Iron Works Repair, temporary traffic lights between 9.30am and 3.30pm until May 3

Limerigg: The Coalyard, Limerigg Cottage, Slamannan Road, Scottish Water, Repair ironworks, temporary traffic lights today (May 1)

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie Roundabout to Council Boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power, temporary traffic lights until May 31