Upcoming and on-going roadworks in Falkirk district - April 24

Make sure you don’t get caught out by these local works.

Bo’ness: Borrowstoun Road at Kinglass Cottage, telecommunication works, temporary traffic lights until today (April 24)

California: C14 from Mamre Drive at Burnside Villa, ironwork repairs, temporary traffic lights until April 27

Falkirk: A801 Avon Gorge/Torphichen Bridge, Falkirk Council, emergency repairs, road closed between 6am and 5pm until April 28

Falkirk: Bankside, SGN, trace and repair gas, temporary traffic lights between 12pm and 4pm until April 20

Grangemouth: A9 Cadgers Brae, McNicholas, Virgin Media works, temporary traffic lights between 9.30am and 3.30pm until April 25

Grangemouth: Earls Gate Roundabout, lane closure at the side of McDonalds to replace a broken manhole cover & frame, until April 25

Limerigg: Slamannan Road, Coneworx Ltd, network upgrade, temporary traffic lights until April 25

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie Roundabout to council boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power works, temporary traffic lights until May 31