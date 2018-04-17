Upcoming and on-going roadworks in Falkirk district - April 17

Make sure you don’t get held up - check our round-up of this week’s roadworks.

Brightons: Sunnyside Avenue - from no.6 for 55m to no.9, Kier, Iron Work Repairs, April 12 – April 12, 8am – 3.30pm, road closure

Falkirk: 16 Lionthorn Road from jct. B803 in an easterly direction for 70m, Kier, Iron Work Repairs, April 12 – April 12, 9.30am – 3.30pm, road closure

Falkirk: A801 Avon Gorge/Torphichen Bridge – from C62 (Candie Lower) and A706 and B792 between its junction with the A801 and A706, Falkirk Council, Emergency, March 21 – April 28, 6am – 5pm, road closure

Falkirk: A9 Adjacent to Merchiston Road, Falkirk Council, Widening, April 3 – April 17, temporary traffic lights

Falkirk: A905 at Kersie Bridge at boundary with Stirling Council, Falkirk Council, Safety Barrier Work, April 4 – April 12, temporary traffic lights

Falkirk: Falkirk Stadium, Falkirk Football Club, August 4 2017 – May 1, 12.01 – 11.59, road closure

Falkirk: From o/s 35 Blinkbonny Road for 40m in a southerly direction, Falkirk Council, New Drainage, April 5 – April 17, 8am – 5pm, road closure

Falkirk: Glenfuir Road at Lock Sixteen, Class One TM, Iron Work Repairs, April 12 – April 12, 9.30am – 3.30pm, temporary traffic lights

Falkirk: Ronades Road at Cauldhame Roundabout, Scottish Water, Iron Work Repairs, April 12 – April 12, temporary traffic lights

Grangemouth: A9 Cadgers Brae R/A, McNicholas, Virgin Media Road, April 9 – April 25, 9.30am – 3.30pm, temporary traffic lights

Grangemouth: Beancross Road at M9 Junction 5, Lochwynd Ltd, Traffic Signal, March 14 – April 20, temporary traffic lights

Stenhousemuir: Church Street at no.121, Class One Ltd, Iron Work Repairs, April 13 – April 13. 9am – 4pm, temporary traffic lights

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie Roundabout to Council Boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power, February 19 – May 31, temporary traffic lights