Upcoming and on-going roadworks in Falkirk district - April 10

Got somewhere to be? Make sure your route isn’t affected.

Bonnybridge: Ure Crescent at no.49, emergency works, temporary traffic lights until April 11

Denny: Glasgow Road, Scottish Water, ironwork repairs, April 11, temporary traffic lights

Falkirk: A801 Avon Gorge/Torphichen Bridge, Falkirk Council, emergency repairs, road closure 6am to 5pm until April 28

Falkirk: A9 Adjacent to Merchiston Road, Falkirk Council, road widening, temporary traffic lights until April 17

Falkirk: Blinkbonny Road, Falkirk Council, new drainage, road closure between 8am and 5pm until April 17

Falkirk: A905 at Kersie Bridge, Falkirk Council, safety barrier work, temporary traffic lights extended until April 13

Falkirk: Thornhill Road at Dalderse Avenue, carriageway resurfacing, temporary traffic lights until April 11

Grangemouth: Beancross Road, Lochwynd Ltd, traffic signal, temporary traffic lights until April 20

Grangemouth: Cadgers Brae Roundabout, telecommunication works, temporary traffic lights until April 25

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie Roundabout to council boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power works, temporary traffic lights until May 31.