Make sure you’re aware of these works taking place in the local area.

Falkirk: A801 Avon Gorge/Torphichen Bridge, Falkirk Council, emergency repairs, road closed between 6am and 5pm until May 18

Fankerton: Strathcarron Hospice to Crummocksteps, Coneworx Ltd, network upgrade, temporary traffic lights in place until June 18

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie roundabout to council boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power works, temporary traffic lights in place until May 31