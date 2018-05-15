Upcoming and on-going roadworks in Falkirk area - May 15

A number of routes will have restrictions this week - here’s a round-up to help keep you moving.

Falkirk: A803 from Three Bridges Roundabout to Bonnybridge, carriageway resurfacing, temporary traffic lights until May 25

Dennyloanhead: Glasgow Road at Walker Drive, utility works, temporary traffic lights until May 21

Larbert: Bellsdyke Road at Hamilton Road, utility works, temporary traffic lights until tomorrow (May 16)

Falkirk: St Crispin’s Place at Oswald Street, IQA Group, power connections, temporary traffic lights until May 19

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie roundabout to council boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power works, temporary traffic lights until May 31