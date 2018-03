Upcoming and on-going roadworks in Falkirk area - March 27

A number of routes in the Falkirk area have restrictions this week - check out our list to ensure you get to your destination.

Brightons: Newlands Road at Kennard Road, gas mains works, temporary traffic lights extended until TOMORROW (March 28)

Camelon: Dorrator Road, AMCO Ltd, maintenance of rail bridge, temporary traffic lights between 10pm-6am until March 28

Falkirk: High Street - from Callendar Riggs to Cow Wynd, carriageway repairs, road closure until March 30

Falkirk: A801 Avon Gorge/Torphichen Bridge, Falkirk Council, emergency works, road closure between 6am and 5pm until March 28

Falkirk: A905 at Kersie Bridge, Falkirk Council, safety barrier work, temporary traffic lights until April 6

Falkirk: Blinkbonny Road, Falkirk Council, new drainage, road closure between 8am and 5pm until TODAY (March 27)

Falkirk: Summerford Road, Falkirk Council, drainage works, road closure between 8am-5pm until April 5

Falkirk: Thornhill Road at Etna Road, carriageway resurfacing, temporary traffic lights extended until March 29

Grangemouth: Craigleith Road at Kingseat Avenue, emergency works, temporary traffic lights until April 2

Grangemouth: Beancross Road, Lochwynd Ltd, traffic signal, temporary traffic lights until April 20

Grangemouth: Newhouse Road, Falkirk Council, bridge repairs, road closure between 8am and 4.30pm until April 16

Grangemouth: Kerse Road, Scottish Water, ironwork repairs, temporary traffic lights until TOMORROW (March 28)

Slamannan: B8022 at Pirnie Hill Cottage, Falkirk Council, bridge Repairs, road closure until March 30