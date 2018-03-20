Upcoming and on-going roadworks in Falkirk area - March 20

Check out our list of this week’s roadworks to make sure you get to where you need to be.

Camelon: Dorrator Road, AMCO Ltd, maintenance, emporary traffic lights between 10pm-6am until March 28

Denny: B818 from Tarduff Place to Stoneywood Cottage, BT Openreach, lay duct, temporary traffic lights until March 26

Falkirk: From 35 Blinkbonny Road to 40m south, Falkirk Council, new drainage, road closed between 8am – 5pm until March 27

Falkirk: George Street, Kier, Scottish Water works, parking restrictions between 8am and 4.30pm until today (March 20)

Falkirk: Summerford Road, from Begg Avenue to Blinkbonny Road, drainage works, road closed until April 5

Falkirk: Major’s Loan , Clancy TM, Scottish Water, road closed between 9.30am and 6pm until March 22

Falkirk: Mungalhead Road at Gibsongray Street, emergency repair works, temporary traffic lights until tomorrow (March 21)

Falkirk: Thornhill Road, Falkirk Council, carriageway, temporary traffic lights until March 23

Falkirk: Vellore Road, Tough Construction, utility installation, temporary traffic lights until March 26

Grangemouth: Wholeflats Road, Class One TM, bridge repairs, temporary traffic lights until today (March 20)

Grangemouth: Beancross Road, traffic signal, temporary traffic lights until April 20

Grangemouth: Kingseat Avenue, Class One TM, bridge repairs, temporary traffic lights until March 24

Grangemouth: C72 Newhouse Road, from South Marshall Street to Orchard Street, bridge repairs, road closed until April 6

Grangemouth: A904 Falkirk Road, carriageway repairs, temporary traffic lights until today (March 20)

Larbert: Tryst Park at Melville Crescent, iron works repairs, temporary traffic lights until today (March 20)

Larbert: B905 Denny Road, emergency sewer works, temporary traffic lights until March 22

Slamannan: B8022 at Pirnie Hill Cottage, Falkirk Council, bridge repairs, road closed between 10pm-10pm until March 30

Slamannan: Brownrigg Road, Falkirk Council, drainage, temporary traffic lights between March 22-24

Torwood: A9 at Glenbervie Roundabout, Roadbridge, Scottish Power, temporary traffic lights until May 21