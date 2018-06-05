Upcoming and on-going roadworks in Falkirk area - June 5

No-one likes getting caught in roadworks - make sure to check out list here so you can keep moving.

Airth: C3 at Bridgend Farm, utility works, temporary traffic lights until June 8

Bo’ness: Bridgeness Road, Scottish Power, cabling, temporary traffic lights until June 22

Bonnybridge: Hillview Road/Beam Road, Falkirk Council, carriageway repairs, road closed until June 9

Falkirk: C3 Bridgend, near Airth, George Leslie, trial holes, temporary traffic lights until June 8

Falkirk: Machrie Court/Brodick Court, Falkirk Council. footpath upgrading, footpath closed until June 22

Grangemouth: Bo’ness Road at The Inches, Virgin Media, utility works, temporary traffic lights until today (June 5)

Grangemouth: Footway from Glensburgh Road to Carronview, Amey Black, water mains, footpath closed until October 1

Larbert: 31 Carronvale Road, utility works, temporary traffic lights until June 10

Laurieston: Ice House Brae at Zetland Drive, utility works, temporary traffic lights until June 10

Maddiston: Vellore Road, GTC-UK, new build utlities, temporary traffic lights until June 11

Slamannan: Avonbridge Road, Falkirk Council, carriageway repairs, road closed until June 26

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie Roundabout to council boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power works, temporary traffic lights until July 9