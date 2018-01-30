Upcoming and on-going roadworks in Falkirk area - January 30

Roadworks are a necessary evil - so have a look at our weekly list to help plan your journey and get there without too much delay.

Bo’ness: Grangepans, Morrison Utility, Scottish Power works, temporary traffic lights until February 5

Falkirk: Vicar Street, Falkirk Council, THI Streetscapes, parking suspension between 7am until 6pm until February 2

Hallglen: Glenburn Road, Falkirk Council, footpath, temporary traffic lights until February 11

Redding: Redding Road, Falkirk Council, vehicular restraint, temporary traffic lights until February 9

Redding: Redding Road, fence repairs, temporary traffic lights until January 31