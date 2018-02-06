Upcoming and on-going roadworks in Falkirk area - February 6

Make sure you don’t get delayed - check out our round-up of roadworks here.

Dunipace: Milton Row at Stirling Street, Falkirk Council, QRT, temporary lights until February 7

Grangemouth: Earls Road at council offices, emergency works, temporary traffic lights until February 8

Falkirk: Anson Avenue, Falkirk Council, unstable wWall, footpath closed until April 15

Falkirk: Vellore Road, Tough Construction, utilityinstallation, temporary traffic lights (6am to 11.59pm) until February 18

Hallglen: Glenburn Road near Merkland Drive, Falkirk Council, rootpath repairs, temporary traffic lights until February 11

Redding: B805 Redding Road at Blair’s Canal, Falkirk Council, vehicular restraint, temporary traffic lights until February 9