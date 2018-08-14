Upcoming and on-going roadworks in Falkirk area - August 14

Upgrades to the road network are necessary - but make sure you’re aware of where the restrictions are here.

Bonnybridge: B816 Broomhill Road, Clancy Docwra, Repairing Apparatus, August 10-August 14, 8am-6pm, road closure

Bonnybridge: Greenhill Road at Reilly Road, Coneworx Ltd, Network Upgrade, August 15-August 28, temporary traffic lights

Carron: Webster Avenue from jct. Roughlands Drive to Jct. C116 Carronshore Road, SGN, New Gas Mains, July 30-August 19, 7.30am-4.15pm, road closure

Carronshore: C19 Main Street from jct. C116 Carronshore Road to jct. Fern Lea, SGN, Gas Mains, August 13-September 2, 7.30am-4.15pm, road closure

Falkirk: Arnot Street, Kier, Roofing, July 2-August 22, temporary traffic lights

Falkirk: Kemper Avenue from Fortuna Court to Arnot Street, Ailsa Builders, Roofing, July 2-August 22, 7.30am-6pm, road closure

Falkirk: Merchiston Avenue, from No.2 to Merchiston Gardens, Falkirk Council, Carriageway, July 30-August 17, temporary traffic lights

Grangemouth: 90 Beancross Road (Mercedes) IQA Group, Site Access SPEN, August 6-August 14, 9.30am-3.30pm, temporary traffic lights

Grangemouth: Footpath from Glensburgh Road to Devon Street, Scottish Water, August 6-October 26, 7am-8pm, footpath closure

Grangemouth: Footway from Glensburgh Road to Carronview, Amey Black, Water Mains, May 21-October 1, 8am-6pm, footpath closure

Larbert: Hamilton Road SE of existing, Malcolm Barr, Installation, August 11 – August 18, temporary traffic lights

Larbert: Lochlands Loan at the viaduct, AMCO, Masonry Repairs, August 13 – August 20, 8am – 6pm, temporary traffic lights

Larbert: Main Street at Foundry Loan, Kier, Iron Work Repairs, August 14 – August 14, 9.30am – 3.30pm, temporary traffic lights

Maddiston: C7 Vellore Road, GTC, Service Connection, August 14 – August 17, 8am – 6pm, road closure

Torwood: A9 from Glenbervie Roundabout to Council Boundary, Roadbridge, Scottish Power, February 19 – August 19, temporary traffic lights