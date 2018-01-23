Upcoming and on-going roadworks in Falkirk area

If you’ve got places to be this week, best to check your route before you travel.

Banknock: Kilsyth Road/Hollandbush Avenue, Scotia Gas Networks, renew gas mains, temporary traffic lights until January 29 Bo’ness: Grangepans at Philpingstone Road, Morrison Utility, Scottish Power works, temporary traffic lights until February 5 Camelon: Overnight at Glasgow Road at the rail bridge, AMCO Ltd, Bridge Repairs, temporary traffic lights between 9pm – 6.30am, until January 26 Falkirk: Anson Avenue, Falkirk Council, unstable wall, footpath closed until April 15

Falkirk: Seaforth Road between Lomond Drive West and Tay Street, Falkirk Council, patching works, road closed until January 26

Falkirk: Vicar Street, Falkirk Council, THI Streetscapes, parking suspended between 7am-6pm until February 2 Laurieston: Plots 1-4, 7 Polmont Road, SGN, new gas mains, temporary traffic lights until January 26 Maddiston: Vellore Road, Tough Construction, utility provision, road closed until January 29 Redding: Redding Road at Blair’s Canal, Falkirk Council, vehicular restraint, temporary traffic lights until February 9