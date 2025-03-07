Rail union RMT, alongside other campaign organisations, has demanded the Scottish Government halts ScotRail’s proposed cuts at local ticket offices.

In a joint letter signed by multiple organisations, the union outlines how these plans will worsen accessibility, safety and service for passengers.

We reported last week that new ticket office opening hours will be introduced at Linlithgow railway station from March 31.

Linlithgow is one of 31 ticket offices which will see a reduction in opening hours, with staff working elsewhere on the network for the remainder of their shift.

RMT is demanding the Scottish Government instructs ScotRail to immediately scrap the ticket office change in hours.

Currently, the ticket office is open Monday to Saturday from 6am to 11pm and Sunday 8.15am to 11pm.

From March 31, hours will be reduced to Monday to Friday from 6am to 7.30pm, Saturday 7am to 6pm and Sunday 8.15am to 7pm. ScotRail has stressed there will be no job losses or redundancies.

However, the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said 98 per cent of public consultation respondents opposed the cuts.

And it fears it will remove the guarantee of station staffing, leaving many passengers without vital assistance. Women’s safety will also be compromised, as Scottish Government research confirms that passengers feel safer at staffed stations.

The RMT said ScotRail’s plans contradict their own legal duties under the Public Sector Equality Duty. And its proposed alternative, reliance on help points, is “entirely inadequate”, with industry research showing a 50 per cent failure rate in delivering assistance.

Ticket offices also provide critical services unavailable online or at vending machines.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: “ScotRail’s reckless plan will cut off vital support for passengers, particularly disabled and vulnerable travellers.

“Ticket offices are more than just places to buy tickets – they are lifelines for accessibility, safety, and service quality.

“The Scottish Government must step in now and put an end to this disgraceful attack on passengers and rail workers alike.”