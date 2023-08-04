Midland Bluebird has revealed it will be temporarily suspending a number of services in Falkirk and Denny due to road closures. These will be in place to allow the UCI World Cycling Championships men’s elite road race to travel through the area.

Falkirk Council has previously revealed that there will be rolling roadblocks as 150 competitors followed by 60 support vehicles race through the district’s streets as part of the 271km route from Edinburgh to Glasgow.

Cyclists are anticipated to be in the local area between 10.30am and 11.15am.

Services will be disrupted during the time the UCI World Cycling Championship elite men's race is in the district on Sunday. Pic: Michael Gillen

A spokesperson for bus company Midland Bluebird said: “Please plan ahead and allow extra time for travelling as we expect significant disruption during this period.”

The full list of services affected is:

The 1 (ex Dunipace): 9.23am will terminate at Falkirk; 10.23am,10.53am and 11.23am will not run. Services will resume from 11.53am.

The 1 (ex Maddiston): 09.54am will terminate at Camelon; 10.24am and 10.54am will not run. Services will resume from 11.24am.

The 2 (ex Falkirk): 10.59am will not operate

The 2 (ex Bo'ness): 09.55am and 10.55am will terminate at Grangemouth Charing Cross.

The 3/4 (ex Falkirk): 10.30an will start at Park Street; 11am will start at Falkirk college campus.

The 3/4 (ex Grangemouth): 10.30am will terminate at Falkirk college campus.

The 5 (ex Langlees): 09.50am will terminate at Falkirk; 10.20am and 10.50am will not run. Services will resume from 11.20am.

The 5 (ex Hallglen): 09.48am will terminate at Falkirk; 10.18am and 10.48am will not run. Services will resume from 11.18am.

The 6/6A (ex Tamfourhill): 09.35am will terminate at Falkirk; 10.25am and 10.33am will not run. Services will resume from 11.25am.

The 6/6A (ex FVRH): 10.15am and 10.40am will not run. Services will resume from 11.15am.

The X37 (ex Glasgow): 09.55am will terminate at Castlecary The X37 (ex Falkirk): 11.24am will start at Castlecary.

The 38/X38 (ex Stirling): 10am and 10.30am will terminate at FVRH before running non-stop via the M876 and M9 to Laurieston and then continuing as an X38 towards Edinburgh. Services will resume from 11am.