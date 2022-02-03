Two-vehicle crash on A905 in Falkirk hospitalises one man, who is in 'serious condition'
A man has been hospitalised, following a two-vehicle collision on a road in Falkirk.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 7:10 pm
Police received a report of a crash on Beancross Road in Grangemouth at around 4.35pm on Thursday, 3 February.
One man was taken to hospital. He is currently in a serious condition.
The slip-road leaving the A905 at Junction 5, between Beancross and Cadgers Brae Roundabout, remains closed.
Traffic Scotland have advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.