Police received a report of a crash on Beancross Road in Grangemouth at around 4.35pm on Thursday, 3 February.

One man was taken to hospital. He is currently in a serious condition.

The slip-road leaving the A905 at Junction 5, between Beancross and Cadgers Brae Roundabout, remains closed.

Traffic Scotland have advised drivers to avoid the area if possible.

