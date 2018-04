A driver has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision in Polmont.

Police were called to the incident on the A803 in Polmont at the Grandsable Road and Salmon Inn Road crossroads shortly before 6am this morning (Tuesday).

It is believed a van and a car were involved in the collision and the driver of the van was taken to hospital.

A temporary road closure is in place from Westquarter to Salmon Inn Road for the recovery of the vehicles to take place.