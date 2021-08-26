Two taken to hospital after car crashes into takeaway in Plean

The incident happened at around 6.50pm last night in Plean.

The crash, on Main Street, resulted in two people being taken to hospital.

A police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a car having struck a building on Main Street, in Plean, around 6.50pm on Wednesday August 25.

The crash happened at around 6.50pm last night.

"There were no reports of any serious injuries, and one man was taken to hospital as a precaution."

However, a Scottish Ambulance spokesperson confirmed that two people were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

“We received a call at 1840 hours yesterday to attend an incident in Plean.

"We dispatched two ambulances and our special operations team to the scene. We transported two patients to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to assist emergency service partners at 6.48pm on Wednesday, August 25 to reports of a collapsed structure at Main Street, Plean.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and specialist resources to the scene where a car had collided with a commercial property.

“Two people were in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and crews worked to make the area safe before leaving the scene.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.