The new e-bike stations will be located at Camelon Health Clinic and by Lochview, part of NHS Forth Valley’s Bungalows development near Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The expansion is possible thanks to a collaboration between Forth Environment Link, Sustrans and the NHS. It takes the number of station across Forth Valley to 19 with 13 of them in Falkirk and five situated on healthcare sites.

The new stations have been positioned to promote active travel across the region, as well as to make it easier for NHS staff and patients to get to and from appointments.

The new bike station in Camelon is in the heart of the village and close to the canal. Pic: Mark Ferguson.

Psychiatrist Dr Louis Jones said: “I’m hugely excited about the new e-bikes coming to Lochview. I regularly attend meetings at Forth Valley Royal Hospital and travelling by e-bike is a quick, safe and environmentally friendly way to do so. I reckon it’s much quicker than driving too. I love cycling and have even done home visits to patients on two wheels!”

Forth Bike was launched by Forth Environment Link in 2019 in association with Canadian bike share firm Bewegen. It’s Scotland’s largest cross regional bike share scheme with over 150 electric bikes to hire.

Shirley Paterson, the charity’s Active Travel Manager, said: “These two new stations are a great addition to the growing Forth Bike network. They’ll widen access to the scheme by connectign even more communities and encourage visitors and locals to explore the area on two wheels. The Camelon e-bike station is located right in the heart of the village and being so close to the canal path it offers a fantastic way to get around Falkirk safely and sustainably.”

To help promote the new stations Forth Bike will be running an e-bike voucher scheme for NHS staff, as well as a series of led rides.

