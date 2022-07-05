Paolo Nutini, The Strokes, and Lewis Capaldi are headlining TRNSMT on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 8-10, respectively.

The gates at TRNSMT open at 12pm each day.

ScotRail is urging customers heading to the events to travel early if they can, allow plenty of time for their journey, and to consider their travel options when heading home.

Due to the temporary timetable currently in place, there will be a very limited number of trains out of Glasgow city centre after 11pm on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday night.

These are:

23:05 Glasgow Central to Neilston

23:17 Glasgow Central to East Kilbride

Festivalgoers have been warned that there will be no Scotrail trains running from Glasgow after 11pm on Sunday - the final night of TRNSMT.

23:21 Glasgow Central to Gourock

23:22 Glasgow Central to Stirling

23:30 Glasgow Central to Ayr

23:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley

The reduced rail services are because of driver shortages, as they refuse to work overtime and on their rest days.

Union Aslef has accepted a recent pay offer of a 5% pay rise and it will be put to their members for approval on July 11.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said: “We have another busy week of live music in Glasgow with Guns N’ Roses and then at Glasgow Green, and we’re urging customers travelling to the event to plan ahead, to check their entire journey and to know their travel options.

