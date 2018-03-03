Travel update: Limited service now running to and from Falkirk

As the area enters a fourth day of snow disruption, a limited service is now running on the line.

While many trains between Falkirk High and Edinburgh/Glasgow are cancelled today (Saturday, March 3), there ARE some trains running this morning, including the 9.48am to Glasgow Queen Street (GQS) (running 10 minutes late), 9.52 to Edinburgh, 10.16am GQS, 10.22am to Edinburgh, 10.46am to GQS and 10.52am to Edinburgh.

All Larbert, Camelon and Falkirk Grahamston services are cancelled, with journeys commencing from Polmont, and calling at Linlithgow.

More updates on later services between the two stations is available on the website and app (see below).

In an update on their website this morning, Scotrail said there was “ongoing service disruption due to weather conditions”, adding, “the safety of staff and customers is our priority, which is why services in the Central Belt area have been withdrawn”.

“Current advice to all customers: Do not travel! The Met Office’s weather warning is now yellow.

“The Met Office’s yellow weather warning remains in place over the weekend.

“Our railway network faces a lot of challenges as we work to get it back up and running.

“In some parts of the country there are high winds of up to 40mph, which is causing snow to drift back onto tracks in exposed areas. In many cases our snow ploughs clear a line, only for the snow to drift back as soon as the ploughs move on.

“Freezing temperatures are also causing severe icing on some of our trains and in tunnels. And some local roads remain impassable, making it difficult for our people to get into position to run our trains and staff our stations.

“We are working night and day to resolve all of these problems and get as many routes open as possible, and were grateful for the continued patience of our customers.”

The train operator said it would try to run services in other parts of the country, including between Glasgow to Ayr/Kilmarnock/East Kilbride, Inverness to Aberdeen/Perth, Glasgow to Oban/Fort William and Ayr to Girvan/Stranraer, as well as other central Scotland services.

On all other lines, Scotrail says it is working overnight and early in the morning to carry out safety tests.

When a line is reopened this will be announced on the Twitter page - @ScotRail - and the app.

