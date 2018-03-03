Travel update: First Bus still running limited service

The bus service in and around the Falkirk area is slowly getting back to normal.

However, many local routes are still impassable because of snow drifts, and the operator says work is on-going to clear these routes.

In the latest information posted on its website, First Bus said: “Please note one factor just now affecting our services is Falkirk Bus Station has not been ploughed or gritted and Meadow Street to and from the bus station also needs attention, this means the all services using Falkirk Bus Station will not be able to be served.

“We have managed to get someone to go and plough the area, and will update when this is done.”

The list of services affected is:

- Service 1 unable to serve Whitecross or Linlithgow. To Hallglen buses can only operate to New Hallglen Road to the roundabout at Spinkhill and back via New Hallglen Road. No Falkirk Bus Stn

- Service 2 to only operate to Falkirk Asda-Denny Cross only

- Service 2A will now operate to Stirling Bus Station only, allowing passengers at Dunipace to make a connection back to Falkirk

- Service 3 we are unable to serve Windsor Road and get into Falkirk Wheel so until the route is cleared service 3 will operate from Falkirk Community hospital to Westburn Avenue to terminate at Falkirk High School. Not serving Falkirk Bus Station

- Service 4/4A in Grangemouth normal route apart from Central Avenue /Burnbank Road and Rannoch Road. In Camelon bus can only operate via Camelon main Street to Wheelhouse Roundabout. No Falkirk Bus Stn

- Service 4B will not be able to serve Banton or Croy Station forecourt.

- Service 5,5A/5C only able to operate from Falkirk Asda,normal route to Snab Brae, then Richmond Cross to Bo’ness Bus Stn. Unfortunately we tried to get to Langlees but has been ploughed in a single lane only and with the parked cars as well means a bus cannot get through safely, This will be monitored as the morning progresses

- Service 6 from Falkirk Asda to Forth Valley but will miss out Carronshore as the road between Carronshore and Stenhousemuir is impassable. Also now unable to serve Glenbervie Drive

- Service 7 No Issues

- Service F8 will operate from Laurieston via polmont Road to Westquarter North Gates then via Westquarter Avenue to the South Gates and back to normal route.

- Service F11 will be unable to serve the Inches Estate in Larbert or operate past Denny Cross to Dunipace Ingleston Avenue

- Service 17 will not be operating road impassable

- Service F25 will not be operating

- Service F29 operating Falkirk Asda to Shieldhill Main Street only.

- Service X37 operating Falkirk Asda to Glasgow, is now unable to serve Cumbernauld Village - otherwise, normal route apart from Falkirk Bus Station.

- Service 38/38A back to full route apart from being unable to serve Bridgend Village or Falkirk Bus Stn.

- Service H1 Operating via Clackmannan Main Street and terminating at Alloa

- Service H2 operating via Clackmannan Main Street and terminating at Tillicoultry, not serving Sauchie Halls or Coalsnaughton