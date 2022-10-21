ScotRail has confirmed its services will be impacted when train operators who are members of the RMT trade union take part in a day of strike action on Saturday, October 29 in a dispute over pay.

Only a limited number of services will run that day and between 7.30am and 6.30pm, including on the main Glasgow to Edinburgh line through Falkirk High where there will be a half hourly service.

The train operator is urging people to only travel if they really need to.

Only a limited train service will operate on October 29

Rugby fans travelling to Scotland’s match against Australia at Murrayfield are urged to make alternative arrangements.

More than 2000 ScotRail employees are members of the RMT, including conductors, ticket examiners, engineering depot staff and CCTV operator, and expected to take part in the action.

The publicly owned rail operator insisted it remains open to resolving the dispute.

Earlier this week, Network Rail members of the RMT trade union announced they will take part in 24-hour strike action on Thursday, November 2, Saturday, November 5, and Monday, November 7.

While ScotRail staff are not involved in the strike, it will have a major knock-on effect on the train operator’s ability to provide services as the RMT planned action will involve Network Rail staff in Scotland.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We’re really disappointed that the dispute with the RMT remains ongoing, given the strength of the improved pay offer ScotRail made.

“Further strike action has a damaging effect on railway’s recovery at a time when we should be encouraging more people to travel. Instead, our customers are being severely impacted and our staff losing out through lost wages.

“Regrettably, we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services on Saturday, October 29, and customers should expect significant disruption to services due to the large proportion of ScotRail staff who are members of the RMT trade union.

