Train services from Falkirk Grahamston to Camelon cancelled due to track inspection
A track inspection is impacting Falkirk rail commuters’ journeys this morning.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 10:40 am
The check is taking placed between Falkirk Grahamston and Camelon.
Trains are currently unable to run from Falkirk Grahamston to Camelon towards Glasgow Queen Street.
ScotRail tweeted: “There is an inspection of the track taking place between Falkirk Grahamston and Camelon.
“For safety reasons, services will be unable to run from Falkirk Grahamston to Camelon towards Glasgow Queen Street in that direction.
“Services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street via Cumbernauld and Falkirk Grahamston will be revised.”